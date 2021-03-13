Aiken County's 150th birthday a celebration of diversity

According to an 1866 newspaper article, "this subject (the founding of a new county) has been advocated with varying success since 1827."

Virgo and her associates found two petitions. One, they believe, was written in the late 1820s or early 1830s, at a time when counties were known as districts.

"One of my volunteers went through all the names that were listed as petitioners and found their death dates," Virgo said. "Enough were found to confirm that it (the petition) was pre-1835."

The other petition, Virgo believes, was filed later but before the 1860s.

One reason people wanted a new district or county was the distance they had to travel to courthouses.

"If you lived near the Hamburg area, your courthouse was in Edgefield," Virgo said. "If you lived in the Beech Island area, your courthouse was in Barnwell."

A trip by wagon or carriage could take a day or longer.

Others thought a new county would enhance the value of their real estate investments. And there also was the belief that it would help the town of Aiken, which was founded in 1835, grow and prosper.

In addition, increased political clout was a motive.