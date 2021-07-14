 Skip to main content
Alan Wilson calls for more executive branch involvement in the selection of South Carolina judges
Alan Wilson

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson speaks at the monthly meeting of the Florence County Republican Party.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is calling for more executive branch influence in how judges are elected in the Palmetto State. 

Wilson told the Florence County Republican Party Tuesday evening that he had developed a five-part test to determine the government's values. He said the parts were responsibility, predictability, accountability, profitability, and stability. 

Wilson said that the accountability part of the test included both governmental officials being accountable to the people that elect them and the system of checks and balances outlined in the Constitution. He said that South Carolina's election of judges did not meet either aspect of that test. 

Wilson stopped his comments to explain how judges are elected in South Carolina. 

In South Carolina, judges on the supreme court, court of appeals, circuit court, family court, and administrative law court are elected by a joint vote of the South Carolina General Assembly. The votes for the supreme court, court of appeals, circuit court, and family court have to be conducted in a public session.

Candidates for these courts must first be screened and found qualified by the Judicial Merit Selection Commission. The commission consists of five appointees from the state Senate and five appointees from the state House of Representatives.

On the commission are state Sen. Ronnie Sabb, state Sen. Luke A. Rankin, state Sen. Tom Young Jr., Hope Blackley, J.P. “Pete” Strom, state Rep. G. Murrell Smith, state Rep. J. Todd Rutherford, state Rep. Chris Murphy, Andrew Safran, and Lucy Grey McIver.

Sabb’s Senate district includes a small portion of southern Florence County and all of Williamsburg County.

The commission then provides the top three names to the General Assembly for consideration.

"All the judges are elected by the state General Assembly," Wilson said. "The executive branch has no role in the election of judges." 

He added that there were a lot of good people on the bench but said there was no way for the people to hold them accountable. 

"That's the thing that I've always wanted to talk about that there should be the governor or some other executive branch official that should have influence over how that third branch is selected," Wilson said. 

Wilson also said during his speech Tuesday evening that he was originally scheduled to be on the Tucker Carlson Show Tuesday evening but added that he wanted to speak to the people whose office he holds as a trustee. 

He added that his appearance on the show had been rescheduled for Wednesday evening. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

