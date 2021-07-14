Alan Wilson calls for more executive branch involvement in the selection of South Carolina judges

On the commission are state Sen. Ronnie Sabb, state Sen. Luke A. Rankin, state Sen. Tom Young Jr., Hope Blackley, J.P. “Pete” Strom, state Rep. G. Murrell Smith, state Rep. J. Todd Rutherford, state Rep. Chris Murphy, Andrew Safran, and Lucy Grey McIver.

Sabb’s Senate district includes a small portion of southern Florence County and all of Williamsburg County.

The commission then provides the top three names to the General Assembly for consideration.

"All the judges are elected by the state General Assembly," Wilson said. "The executive branch has no role in the election of judges."

He added that there were a lot of good people on the bench but said there was no way for the people to hold them accountable.

"That's the thing that I've always wanted to talk about that there should be the governor or some other executive branch official that should have influence over how that third branch is selected," Wilson said.

Wilson also said during his speech Tuesday evening that he was originally scheduled to be on the Tucker Carlson Show Tuesday evening but added that he wanted to speak to the people whose office he holds as a trustee.

He added that his appearance on the show had been rescheduled for Wednesday evening.

