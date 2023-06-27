FLORENCE, S.C. – Breakfast and lunch will be free for all students in Florence 1 Schools after the district’s Board of Trustees approved a recommendation to implement the USDA Community Eligibility Provision district-wide for the 2023-24 school year.

“We recognize the dramatic impact nutrition has on student achievement in school,” said F1S Superintendent Richard O’Malley. “With this provision, we are able to provide every student in our district with a nutritious breakfast and lunch that will set them up for success in the classroom and we are able to do it in a financially responsible way. This takes away any stigma associated with free school meals because everyone is getting them for free. Implementing this is just another way that we are raising the standard for our district and leading the way in South Carolina.”

In previous years, the district’s food service operated on a three-tiered system with free, reduced-price and full-pay meals. Schools qualify for the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) when 50 percent or more of their students are directly certified for free or reduced-price meals, meaning that students are already getting Medicaid or other benefits. Within Florence 1, schools range from 46.80 percent free meals to 87.58 percent free meals; 10 schools already qualified for CEP last school year.

With district-wide participation, parents will no longer need to fill out the free and reduced-price lunch application for their children. All students will automatically receive free breakfast and free lunch and the district will be reimbursed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

All students were eligible to receive free meals during the 2021-22 school year due to the pandemic. That school year, Florence 1 served breakfast to 36 percent of students and lunch to 58 percent of students. Last school year under the three-tiered method, 27 percent of Florence 1 students were served breakfast and 48 percent of students were served school lunch.

Florence 1 Food Service partner Chartwells said one of the added benefits of free meal access for all students is that the food service can grow and refine the culinary program at all grade levels.

The culinary services team is crafting menus for the coming school year that not only meet strict nutritional guidelines but also appeal to the diverse tastes and preferences of students. Students at all grade levels will have more daily options with at least three entrée options available at elementary schools, four options at middle schools, and five options at high schools across the district. Some of the highlights students can look forward to include:

● From Scratch Wednesdays with menu choices like meatloaf, barbecue chicken, mac and cheese, fresh green beans, dinner rolls, apple crisp, and more.

● Celebratory meals for holidays and observances like National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, National Sandwich Month, and National Burrito Day.

● More daily options for fresh fruit and vegetables, salads, pizza, and all the kid favorites.

Chartwells is also partnering with The Farm at Florence 1 to feature the fresh seasonal produce grown in Florence in the school cafeterias and has several programs to inspire healthy eating habits and spark a culinary curiosity to last a lifetime. The programs include Global Eats, Student Choice, and Mood Boost, an innovative program that helps elementary students connect what they eat with how they feel.

“We all know and we've read studies, students learn better when their stomachs are not growling,” said chief finance officer Laura Showe, during her presentation to the Board of Trustees. “So what's our goal here? Let's feed our students and make sure their stomachs are full so that they are able to obtain good instruction.”