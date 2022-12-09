All-state football selections include more than 40 Pee Dee players

FLORENCE, S.C. – The all-state selections for football were announced Friday and the Pee Dee was well-represented to say the least.

In total, 45 players from the area were chosen for their respective classifications and another 23 were named as honorable mentions.

Region 6-4A saw every team earn a postseason berth and have 12 players selected for all-state – including 10 from the Pee Dee.

State champion South Florence leads the list with four highlighted by Shrine Bowl quarterback and Mr. Football finalist LaNorris Sellers. He’s joined by teammates Hunter McClary (OL), Jaylin Davis (LB) and Dirrick Goodman (DB).

West Florence saw three of its players chosen in Darren Lloyd (RB), Josh Daniels (OL) and Franklin Emerson (LB) while Wilson had two in Zandae Butler (WR) and Ken’Dell Brown (OL).

Hartsville running back J’Shawn Anderson rounded out the main group, with seven more earning honorable mention nods from the four local schools.

In 3A, Dillon led the way three players – Ty Martin (RB), Chris McCollum (ATH) and Anthony Grant (DL). Lake City had a pair of defensive linemen chosen in Lorenzo McFadden Pressley and Amare Adams while both Marlboro County and Manning had two selected as well.

Switching to 2A, Cheraw and Chesterfield led the selections with two each. Running back Zay Brown and defensive lineman Jemais Williams were picked from the Braves while offensive linemen Andrew Threatt and Adam Banasiewicz were taken from the Golden Rams.

Kingstree also had two players named all-state along with one from Lee Central.

The most Pee Dee selections came from 1A with Lamar topping the list at seven players – Kendal Walton (OL), Tavis Dolford (WR), Tyler McManus (ATH), Nazir Stevenson (DL), Gabe McAllister (LB), Mike McFadden (LB) and Quan Toney (DB).

The lower state champion Golden Flashes were next with five chosen – Daquan Burroughs (ATH), Gray Blanton (OL), Aven Generette (DL), Travis Wilson (DL) and Alontre Pressley (DB).

Hannah-Pamplico had three players named all-state in Jamarcus Williams (RB), Taeshaun Sellers (WR) and Josh McNeil (DB). Latta had two in running back Jamarion Jones and defensive lineman Justin Stutler.

McBee and Carvers Bay each had one player selected.