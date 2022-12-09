 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL

All-state football selections include more than 40 Pee Dee players

FLORENCE, S.C. – The all-state selections for football were announced Friday and the Pee Dee was well-represented to say the least.

In total, 45 players from the area were chosen for their respective classifications and another 23 were named as honorable mentions.

Region 6-4A saw every team earn a postseason berth and have 12 players selected for all-state – including 10 from the Pee Dee.

State champion South Florence leads the list with four highlighted by Shrine Bowl quarterback and Mr. Football finalist LaNorris Sellers. He’s joined by teammates Hunter McClary (OL), Jaylin Davis (LB) and Dirrick Goodman (DB).

West Florence saw three of its players chosen in Darren Lloyd (RB), Josh Daniels (OL) and Franklin Emerson (LB) while Wilson had two in Zandae Butler (WR) and Ken’Dell Brown (OL).

Hartsville running back J’Shawn Anderson rounded out the main group, with seven more earning honorable mention nods from the four local schools.

In 3A, Dillon led the way three players – Ty Martin (RB), Chris McCollum (ATH) and Anthony Grant (DL). Lake City had a pair of defensive linemen chosen in Lorenzo McFadden Pressley and Amare Adams while both Marlboro County and Manning had two selected as well.

Switching to 2A, Cheraw and Chesterfield led the selections with two each. Running back Zay Brown and defensive lineman Jemais Williams were picked from the Braves while offensive linemen Andrew Threatt and Adam Banasiewicz were taken from the Golden Rams.

Kingstree also had two players named all-state along with one from Lee Central.

The most Pee Dee selections came from 1A with Lamar topping the list at seven players – Kendal Walton (OL), Tavis Dolford (WR), Tyler McManus (ATH), Nazir Stevenson (DL), Gabe McAllister (LB), Mike McFadden (LB) and Quan Toney (DB).

The lower state champion Golden Flashes were next with five chosen – Daquan Burroughs (ATH), Gray Blanton (OL), Aven Generette (DL), Travis Wilson (DL) and Alontre Pressley (DB).

Hannah-Pamplico had three players named all-state in Jamarcus Williams (RB), Taeshaun Sellers (WR) and Josh McNeil (DB). Latta had two in running back Jamarion Jones and defensive lineman Justin Stutler.

McBee and Carvers Bay each had one player selected.

PEE DEE ALL-STATE PLAYERS

4A

LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Florence

J’Shawn Anderson, RB, Hartsville

Darren Lloyd, RB, West Florence

Ken’Dell Brown, OL, Wilson

Josh Daniels, OL, West Florence

Hunter McClary, OL, South Florence

Zandae Butler, WR, Wilson

Jaylin Davis, LB, South Florence

Franklin Emerson, LB, West Florence

Dirrick Goodman, DB, South Florence

Honorable Mentions

Trokel Prew, South Florence

Tremel Echols, Wilson

Evin Singletary, South Florence

Slayton Stokes, Hartsville

Jyron Waiters, Wilson

Justin Joe, South Florence

Deuce Hudson, West Florence

3A

Ty Martin, RB, Dillon

Elijah Chalmers, WR, Marlboro County

Justin Daniels, ATH, Manning

Chris McCollum, ATH, Dillon

Anthony Grant, DL, Dillon

Monteque Rhames, DL, Manning

Lorenzo McFadden Pressley, DL, Lake City

Amare Adams, DL, Lake City

Marte Simmons, LB, Marlboro County

Honorable Mentions

Trayvon Drayton, Marlboro County

Markee Purvis, Marlboro County

AJ Bostic, Marlboro County

Timoun Byrd, Marlboro County

JaDarius Dease, Marlboro County

Justin Purvis, Marlboro County

Jaquan Hilton, Manning

Evonta Bannister, Manning

Amari Rivers, Marlboro County

Jarmon Brock, Manning

Jaylin Coard, Manning

Jaylen Plato, Marlboro County

Jeffrey Ceasars, Manning

2A

Zay Brown, RB, Cheraw

Andrew Threatt, OL, Chesterfield

Adam Banasiewicz, OL, Chesterfield

Nicholas Brown, ATH, Kingstree

Trenton Richrdson, DL, Lee Central

Jemais Williams, DL, Cheraw

James Brockington, DL, Kingstree

Honorable Mentions

Jayden Little, Chesterfield

Amond Myers, Kingstree

Kaegan Chambers, Chesterfield

1A

Jamarcus Williams, RB, Hannah-Pamplico

Jamarian Jones, RB, Latta

Evan Sullivan, RB, McBee

Kendal Walton, OL, Lamar

Gray Blanton, OL, Johnsonville

Taeshaun Sellers, WR, Hannah-Pamplico

Tavis Dolford, WR, Lamar

Daquan Burroughs, ATH, Johnsonville

Tyler McManus, ATH, Lamar

Justin Stutler, DL, Latta

Nazir Stevenson, DL, Lamar

Aven Generette, DL, Johnsonville

Travis Wilson, DL, Johnsonville

Gabe McAllister, LB, Lamar

Mike McFadden, LB, Lamar

Tony Bell, DB, Carvers Bay

Josh McNeil, DB, Hannah-Pamplico

Quan Toney, DB, Lamar

Alontre Pressley, DB, Johnsonville

