ALL-STATE SELECTIONS

CHERAW − Members of the 1A all-state golf team were announced Monday following the state tournament, won by East Clarendon. All-state members included Elijah Fesperman (Carvers Bay), Harper Epperson (East Clarendon), Jack Jackson (Governor's School), Cayleigh Goff (East Clarendon), Kyle Elliott (Hannah-Pamplico), Gage Foxworth (Hannah-Pamplico), Macoy Feagin (Johnsonville), Preston White (Southside Christian), Evan Cheek (Southside Christian) and Patrick Harris (Southside Christian).
1A STATE CHAMP.
1. EAST CLARENDON (348)
Harper Epperson 78, Cayleigh Goff 84, Dalton Watts 92, Nate Coker 94.
3. HANNAH -PAMPLICO (369)
Kyle Elliott 85, Gage Foxworth 88, Chase Stone 94, Adam Elliott 102.
4. CARVERS BAY (377)
Elijah Fesperman 78, Owen Barnes 98, Will Hemingway 99, Tripp Adams 102.
5. JOHNSONVILLE (386)
People are also reading…
Macoy Feagin 89, Taylor Davis 91, Wyatt Griffith 97, Bubba Tapia 109.
8. GSSM (434)
Jack Jackson 82, Nathan Stolzenfield 114, Carson Dodge 118, Om Patel 120.
11. MCBEE (475)
Luke Smith 109, Landon McAlister 109, Josh Combs 122, Landon Rhodes 135.
1A ALL-STATE TEAM
1. Elijah Fesperman 78 (Carvers Bay). 2. Harper Epperson 78 (East Clarendon). 3. Jack Jackson 82 (GSSM). 4. Cayleigh Goff 84 (East Clarendon). 5. Kyle Elliott 85 (Hannah-Pamplico). 6. Gage Foxworth 88 (Hannah-Pamplico). 7. Macoy Feagin 89 (Johnsonville).
OTHER SCORES: Manning 479, Marlboro County 513 in 3A lower state