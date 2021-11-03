ALLIE BROOKS: Curb-cut thinking and a crab-barrel mentality

I submit to you that a major contributor to the difference between success and failure is EFFORT. What are your goals and objectives in life? Who or what is keeping you from achieving those goals and objectives? Why not be as happy about the success of others as you would be for yourself? Do you believe in your heart that what God has for you will be, if you try? There is enough honest recognition for everybody. All of us may not become famous, but all of us can become great, because all of us can serve.

Two places that a man and a woman ought to experience peace – in our homes and in our faith houses. When we were growing up, the elders in our neighborhood would tell us, “If you don’t have anything good to say about a person, keep your mouth shut.”

Let us all behave in a manner that makes us instruments of peace. The Rotary Clubs have The Four Way Test. The Optimist Clubs have The Optimist Creed. Citizens of the United States of America pledge allegiance to the flag. For those of us who attended Vacation Bible School, we not only pledge allegiance to the flag, we pledged allegiance to the Christian flag and the Bible.

Isn’t it past time for us to be doers of words that benefit justice, equality, and equity for all? Curb- cut thinking and implementation uplift all of our society rather than seek to destroy.

Allie E. Brooks Jr. is the former superintendent of Florence School District One and past principal of Wilson High School.