ALLIE BROOKS: Curb-cut thinking and a crab-barrel mentality

After having read the article “The curb-cut effect and championing equity” by Cory Collins in the fall issue of Learning For Justice, as well as having read various newspaper articles in response to the death of General Colin Powell, I need to say something.
Over the past two to three years, we may have noticed the city of Florence having modified our sidewalk curbs to being cut to the street corners.
This was done, I believe, in part to accommodate our citizens with disabilities, as has been done across America. Yet, as was noted in the article, what was done to help bring equity to one targeted group benefited others also. Better access was provided not only for persons with disabilities, particularly those who navigate with wheelchairs, but additionally persons pushing baby strollers, luggage, grocery carts, laundry carts, using skateboards, and the walking elderly. Too, the addition of bike lanes for those who enjoy bike riding enhances safe recreational options for those who choose to participate.
Classroom teachers who receive additional preparations for such instructional programs as the Advanced Placement Course Programs, the International Baccalaureate Program, and Title One Programs get to share their instructional skills with students at all levels. Consequently, like the citizens who live in the city and county, all members of a school environment may benefit from curb-cut thinking.
As I read some articles and viewed some newscasts that reviewed the life and legacy of General Colin Powell, inevitably some person or persons are going to question his relationship to African Americans and African American causes. Unfortunately this scrutiny is not unique to General Powell; just revisit the lives of Jackie Robinson and Hank Aaron while he was in pursuit of Babe Ruth’s home run record. Check out President Barack Obama and his family during his presidency.
We don’t have to look only at the national leadership of persons who happen to be African American. There are examples right here in South Carolina at the state and local levels of leadership, including education. General Powell represented African Americans and all other citizens of the United States of America with dignity, class, principles, and competence. As a veteran of the United States Army, I know what it meant for soldiers, commissioned and noncommissioned officers of color to see someone who looked like them to give orders as well as take them.
The fact of the matter is many leaders who happen to be African American earned a position because of the respect they received across racial and cultural lines. Anyone who thinks otherwise has got their head in the sand.
Individuals across the board who have a problem with persons trying to better themselves honestly have been compared to a bunch of crabs in a barrel.
I submit to you that a major contributor to the difference between success and failure is EFFORT. What are your goals and objectives in life? Who or what is keeping you from achieving those goals and objectives? Why not be as happy about the success of others as you would be for yourself? Do you believe in your heart that what God has for you will be, if you try? There is enough honest recognition for everybody. All of us may not become famous, but all of us can become great, because all of us can serve.
Two places that a man and a woman ought to experience peace – in our homes and in our faith houses. When we were growing up, the elders in our neighborhood would tell us, “If you don’t have anything good to say about a person, keep your mouth shut.”
Let us all behave in a manner that makes us instruments of peace. The Rotary Clubs have The Four Way Test. The Optimist Clubs have The Optimist Creed. Citizens of the United States of America pledge allegiance to the flag. For those of us who attended Vacation Bible School, we not only pledge allegiance to the flag, we pledged allegiance to the Christian flag and the Bible.
Isn’t it past time for us to be doers of words that benefit justice, equality, and equity for all? Curb- cut thinking and implementation uplift all of our society rather than seek to destroy.
Allie E. Brooks Jr. is the former superintendent of Florence School District One and past principal of Wilson High School.