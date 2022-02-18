ANDY BRACK: Cutting income taxes when education suffers is bad policy

Sounds nice, perhaps, until you realize that these tax cuts wouldn’t be a one-time loss. That money would vanish every single year – and rise to $1 billion a year after five years or so. In other words, after about 10 years in a state that already underinvests in education, South Carolina would lose $8 billion – that’s $8,000 million – in tax revenue it could use to dig us out of our underinvestment holes.

To put that in perspective, know how many brand-new schools we could get for $8 billion? Two hundred, which would serve 100,000 students.

So here’s a policy choice: Invest in new schools all over the state – and particularly in rural areas with low tax bases that suffer from awful buildings – or cut our coffers during good times, ignoring that economics are cyclical and someday things won’t be so good.

Does any of this sound smart? No. It sounds like the legislature’s priority is to continue to underinvest and continue to keep our education system in the hole. And, quite frankly, it’s an insult to South Carolina residents. An income tax cut in a state won’t benefit half of the people. But it will benefit people with more means. Is it a coincidence many of them support the Republican legislature?

For generations, South Carolina has had misplaced priorities. The General Assembly needs to get its act together and make solid, continuing, large investments in public education. More rainy days are ahead. Lawmakers need to think strategically, for a change, instead of playing the next generation for suckers.

Andy Brack is editor and publisher of Statehouse Report, as well as publisher of the Charleston City Paper. Have a comment? Send to: feedback@statehousereport.com.