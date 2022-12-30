 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Buchner, Notre Dame top Gamecocks in Gator Bowl

  • Updated
  • 0
Gator Bowl Football

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) crosses into the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter of Friday's Gator Bowl against South Carolina in Jacksonville, Fla.

 Gary McCullough / Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notre Dame's Tyler Buchner accounted for seven of the 11 touchdowns in the highest-scoring Gator Bowl in history. Two of them he'd like to forget.

Buchner threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores to help offset two interceptions returned for TDs, and the 19th-ranked Fighting Irish beat No. 20 South Carolina 45-38 on Friday.

The back-and-forth game was filled with big plays and memorable moments. Buchner delivered the knockout blow when he found tight end Mitchell Evans wide open for a 16-yard touchdown on a third-and-7 play with 1:38 remaining.

“The game we played was great. We won the game, and I couldn't be happier,” Buchner said. "But for me, personally, I didn’t play to the standard I wanted to play. I think I accounted for two extra touchdowns they didn’t want me to account for. That’s not the standard I hold myself to.”

People are also reading…

Buchner, who regained the starting job after Drew Pyne entered the transfer portal following the regular-season finale, threw for 274 yards. He also ran for 61 more. He had a 75-yard TD pass to Logan Diggs and a 44-yarder to Braden Lenzy — both one-play drives.

But his three interceptions nearly proved too much to overcome.

O’Donnell Fortune returned one of them 100 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, and DQ Smith returned another 47 yards for a score in the first. But Buchner bounced back from both miscues to earn his first victory in three career starts.

“He's special,” Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said.

The Irish (9-4, No. 21 CFP) overcame a 14-point deficit and won despite South Carolina scoring on the two interception returns and another on a trick play on special teams. Punter Kai Kroger connected with long-snapper Hunter Rogers for one of the oddest TDs in bowl lore.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Spencer Rattler completed 29 of 44 passes for 246 yards for the Gamecocks (8-5, No. 19 CFP), with an interception and two touchdowns to Xavier Legette.

South Carolina was missing a number of key starters, including running back MarShawn Lloyd, versatile tight end Jaheim Bell, tight end Austin Stogner, defensive lineman Zacch Pickens, safety Devonni Reed, cornerbacks Cam Smith and Darius Rush, and receivers Josh Vann and Jalen Brooks.

“For us to be down that many players and for those guys to play their butts off like they did and leave everything out there like they did, I'm really really, really proud to be their coach," Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer said. "In that locker room there's a hurtin' group of guys that left it all out there.”

Notre Dame played without All-American tight end Michael Mayer, standout edge rusher Isaiah Foskey, cornerback Cam Hart and defensive lineman Jayson Ademilola.

“This is what real life is about: the ability to respond to situations,” Freeman said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Notre Dame: The Irish gave Freeman his first victory following a lengthy layoff. Notre Dame lost its bowl game last year to Oklahoma State after naming Freeman the head coach and dropped its season opener at Ohio State.

South Carolina: Special teams are usually Beamer’s specialty, but he had a few uncharacteristic mistakes to go along with the punter-to-long snapper touchdown pass. Dakereon Joyner was flagged for a block in the back in the second quarter, a call that got Beamer so irate that he drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Those penalties resulted in a 45-yard swing. The Gamecocks also were flagged in the second half for having two guys wearing the same number on a punt and twice for delay of game.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish are expected to land highly coveted transfer quarterback Sam Hartman, a three-year starter at Wake Forest who holds the Atlantic Coast Conference’s record for passing touchdowns with 110. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks have numerous holes to fill, none bigger than at offensive coordinator after Marcus Satterfield left for Nebraska. All eyes will be on his replacement, former Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains, in spring practice.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The Savage Truth: Roll over retirement accounts

When to claim Social Security is not a decision to be made based on emotion, such as worrying that you'd better get the money now "while you can." It is not about a bet against your longevity or the full funding of Social Security. Instead, it is a multidimensional calculation.

Police: 2 dead after shooting at NC law firm office

Police in North Carolina say two men are dead after a shooting at a law firm office. The News Argus reports that Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry says officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. Monday and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds. Henry says the officers learned that one of the fatally shot men was the shooter. No other injuries were reported. Representatives of the firm declined to comment. Police identified the men Tuesday as attorney Patrick Thomas White of Raleigh and Francisco Cazarin Sanchez of Greenville. Police say Sanchez fatally shot White, then shot himself.

Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student

Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student

Authorities in Pennsylvania have arrested a suspect in the stabbing deaths of four Idaho students. The chief of police in Moscow, Idaho, said Friday that 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger is a PhD student in the criminology department at Washington State University. The school is only a short drive from the University of Idaho. A law enforcement official says DNA played a key role in identifying Kohberger as a suspect. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students’ home “with the intent to commit murder.”

Man kills wife, himself at Colorado Jehovah's Witnesses hall

Law enforcement officers in suburban Denver say a man killed his wife and then himself at a Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall in Thornton. Authorities say a fire was reported at the hall around 9 a.m. before another caller told police that a man had shot a woman and then himself. Police say the two were married and were former members of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Thornton. A hazmat team was also investigating suspicious devices at the hall. The names of the man and woman were not immediately released.

Leafs fined $100K over traveling

Leafs fined $100K over traveling

NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been fined $100,000 by the NHL for violating the collective bargaining agreement by traveling during t…

Bodies of 2 more recovered after trio falls in Arizona lake

Authorities in northern Arizona have found the bodies of two men a day after they fell through a frozen lake. A woman with them also died. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday that searchers located 49-year-old Narayana Muddana and 47-year-old Gokul Mediseti. They also identified their female companion as Haritha Muddana. Her age was not immediately known. All three of them lived in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler but are originally from India. Deputies at the Forest Lakes Substation responded Monday afternoon to reports that a trio fell while walking on Woods Canyon Lake. Authorities were able to find Haritha Muddana but she was pronounced dead.

Birthdays – Dec. 26

Birthdays – Dec. 26

Singer Abdul “Duke” Fakir of The Four Tops is 87. “America’s Most Wanted” host John Walsh is 77. Keyboardist Bob Carpenter with The Nitty Grit…

Fatal crashes, power out as waves, winds batter Northwest

Fatal crashes, power out as waves, winds batter Northwest

Huge waves, high tides and strong winds battering western Oregon and Washington have led to fatal crashes, power outages and flooded homes. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports police said multiple people died when their car hit a tree on a highway east of Cannon Beach. Oregon State Police say investigators are determining whether the tree fell on the roadway before the car hit it or if the tree crushed the vehicle when it fell. Strong winds and rain have downed power lines and trees throughout both states. The online tracker PowerOutage showed that Oregon led the country on Tuesday afternoon as the state with the highest number of reported power outages, with 160,000 customers affected.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert