COLUMBIA, S.C. — Talmadge LeCroy drove in five runs, Braylen Wimmer had four hits, and South Carolina defeated Campbell 16-7 on Sunday to win the Columbia Regional and advance to the super regionals.

The Gamecocks (42-19) took control with a seven-run third inning in which LeCroy had a two-run double and Will McGillis hit a two-run home run.

Gavin Casas, Will Tippett and Dylan Brewer also drove in runs in the inning.

South Carolina added four runs in the fifth. Wimmer homered to lead off the inning and South Carolina added runs on a groundout, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly.

Campbell (46-15), which eliminated North Carolina State 11-1 earlier in the day, got two home runs and five RBIs from Logan Jordan.

Wimmer, Casas and Cole Messina scored three runs each for South Carolina. Brewer drove in three runs.

Nick Proctor (5-0) allowed two runs in three innings of relief and Will Sanders finished with three scoreless innings for his first save.

Coastal Carolina 8

Duke 6

CONWAY — Caden Bodine drove in the go-ahead run and Derek Bender added a two-run home run to lift Coastal Carolina to an 8-6 win over Duke on Sunday, keeping the Chanticleers alive in their Conway Regional.

The Chanticleers took an 8-5 lead in the seventh inning, breaking from a 5-all tie on an RBI-triple by Bodine and the home run by Bender.

Alex Stone hit his second solo home run of the game for the Blue Devils in the eighth.

No. 2 seed Duke (37-22) suffered its first loss in the double-elimination tournament as top-seeded Coastal Carolina (42-20) came out of the loser’s breakout to set up a winner-take-all game on Monday.

Coastal Carolina’s Graham Brown hit a grand slam for a 4-0 first-inning lead, but Duke came right back in the top of the second with a leadoff home run by Alex Stone and a grand slam by Damon Lux for a 5-4 lead.

The Chanticleers tied it with an RBI-double by Payton Eeles in the fourth.

Charlotte 3

Clemson 2

CLEMSON — Will Butcher hit a tying home run, Jack Dragum drove in the go-ahead run with a single, and Charlotte edged Clemson 3-2 on Sunday in an elimination game at the Clemson Regional.

Charlotte trailed 2-1 entering the seventh inning before Butcher tied it with a one-out solo home run. One out later, Dragum singled through the left side, scoring Spencer Nolan with the go-ahead run.

Clemson took a 1-0 lead in the first on a home run by Caden Grice, his 19th of the season. The Tigers made it 2-0 in the second when Riley Bertram scored on an error.

Charlotte made it 2-1 in the third when Nolan scored on a sac fly by Cam Fisher.

Charlotte's Donye Evans and Paxton Thompson combined to throw seven innings of scoreless relief, allowing four hits. Evans struck out eight batters and Thompson (8-2) got the win.

In the regional finale later Sunday, Christian Moore went 2 for 2 with two home runs and four RBIs and Zane Denton also hit a home run as Tennessee beat Charlotte 9-2 to win the regional.