Fire surges through Charleston apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Dozens of homes were badly damaged and destroyed by a fire that swept through an apartment complex early Monday, displacing about 100 residents, some of whom had to be rescued, authorities said.

Firefighters were initially called to Palms Apartments about 5 a.m. and found buildings aflame, officials told a news briefing. Charleston Fire Chief Daniel Curia said the first crews on the scene faced “insurmountable odds” because of the size of the blaze.

“And the fact that the fire is under control at this point with no reported injuries is is probably the best we can hope for,” he said.

At least five people had to be rescued, officials said, and residents of 56 units in multiple buildings were displaced. Some were taken to shelter on buses that were brought to the scene.

Crews worked for hours to put out the last of the fire and there was no immediate word on the cause of the blaze.