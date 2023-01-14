Hartsville boys lose for third time in four games

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Hartsville made a fourth-quarter push at North Myrtle Beach, but the Chiefs pulled back away and won 48-41 Friday night.
It was Hartsville's third loss in four games. Kam Foman led the Red Foxes with 13 points, 12 of which were scored in Friday's fourth quarter.
"North Myrtle Beach is well coached. And the difference tonight was they just played harder than we did. That's just the bottom line," said Hartsville coach Yusuf English, whose team is 8-9 overall and 1-2 in Region 6-4A. "(Foman) tried the best he could, and we had some kids kind of play the best they could, and it just wasn't enough tonight. (North Myrtle Beach) just played harder."
NMB;7;11;16;14--48
H;7;7;9;18--41
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH (48)
Hill 9, Moses 5, Surigao 4, Oxendine 8, Henley 9, Stanley 2, Brooks 8, Louder 3.
HARTSVILLE (41)
Kam Foman 13, Pendergrass 2, Robinson 9, Brown 5, Spann 2, Pettus 2, Harry 2, Fisher 6.
RECORDS: NMB 7-9 overall, 1-2 Region 6-4A; H 8-9, 1-2.