Hartsville boys lose for third time in four games

"North Myrtle Beach is well coached. And the difference tonight was they just played harder than we did. That's just the bottom line," said Hartsville coach Yusuf English, whose team is 8-9 overall and 1-2 in Region 6-4A. "(Foman) tried the best he could, and we had some kids kind of play the best they could, and it just wasn't enough tonight. (North Myrtle Beach) just played harder."