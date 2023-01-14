 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
BOYS' PREP BASKETBALL

Hartsville boys lose for third time in four games

  • 0
Resized_20230113030454_IMG_1655.jpg

Hartsville's Xavion Robinson (2) looks for a Red Fox teammate to throw to while being defended by North Myrtle Beach's C.J. Oxidine.

 Scott Chancey

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Hartsville made a fourth-quarter push at North Myrtle Beach, but the Chiefs pulled back away and won 48-41 Friday night.

 

It was Hartsville's third loss in four games. Kam Foman led the Red Foxes with 13 points, 12 of which were scored in Friday's fourth quarter.

"North Myrtle Beach is well coached. And the difference tonight was they just played harder than we did. That's just the bottom line," said Hartsville coach Yusuf English, whose team is 8-9 overall and 1-2 in Region 6-4A. "(Foman) tried the best he could, and we had some kids kind of play the best they could, and it just wasn't enough tonight. (North Myrtle Beach) just played harder."

People are also reading…

NMB;7;11;16;14--48

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

H;7;7;9;18--41

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH (48)

Hill 9, Moses 5, Surigao 4, Oxendine 8, Henley 9, Stanley 2, Brooks 8, Louder 3.

HARTSVILLE (41)

Kam Foman 13, Pendergrass 2, Robinson 9, Brown 5, Spann 2, Pettus 2, Harry 2, Fisher 6.

RECORDS: NMB 7-9 overall, 1-2 Region 6-4A; H 8-9, 1-2.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

A 12-time APSE national-award winner (8 writing, 1 video, 3 photography), Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has won 9 1st-place SCPA awards since moving in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert