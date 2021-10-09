Hooker, Evans lead Vols past Gamecocks

Hooker hit Jalin Hyatt, JaVonta Payton and Velus Jones for touchdown passes of three, 39 and 21 yards, respectively.

THE TAKEAWAYS

South Carolina: The ability to run the ball on a consistent basis is a challenge the Gamecocks have to navigate in the process of establishing a solid program under first-year head coach Shane Beamer. After gaining 254 yards in the opener, USC hadn't rushed for more than 102 yards in its other four games. Against Tennessee, ranked No. 24 against the run, the Gamecocks gained 153 yards.

Tennessee: A program on the rise under first-year head coach Josh Heupel, Tennessee has proven it can be dominant among the bottom tier of SEC teams. The next step will come next week when Ole Miss, a quality team, comes to town.

CAMPUS SALUTE