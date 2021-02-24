MOMENT WITH THE MANAGER: Heroes go above and beyond

As we begin to turn the page of another month, we are hopeful that the brightest days are ahead for us.
Hartsville has been resilient and cooperative to step up to the challenge of loving one another by doing what is asked to help combat COVID-19. Almost one year ago when shutdowns were announced, we couldn’t have guessed that we could possibly still be discussing masks, social distancing and COVID.
Unfortunately, these are still topics to be discussed, and they are still so very important to the health of our community.
While you might be tired of hearing about taking precautions, I can assure you, no group is more excited to see the end than our local health care workers. Hartsville is blessed to be filled with health care providers who have selflessly and tirelessly served this community during the COVID-19 pandemic above and beyond what many people would have expected them to do.
Doctors’ offices and urgent care facilities have seen countless amounts of patients that have come in with symptoms, close exposures and even some that have just come in to take precautions. They have delivered happy news of negative test results and upsetting news of positive results with directions to follow to keep others safe. In just a short amount of time, patient loads skyrocketed while staffing remained the same. They, like so many other essential workers in jobs all across our beloved city, have continued to serve us and serve us well.
We have watched as community partners Carolina Pines and CareSouth Carolina stepped up their efforts to serve the community with drive-thru and remote testing, and now they are using these same models to distribute vaccines to the most vulnerable populations.
CareSouth has offered a daily drive-up testing site in its Hartsville facility that has not stopped since it began in the early stages of the pandemic. Carolina Pines has been recognized statewide for its diligence in making sure that the vaccine has been distributed in a safe and effective manner to the community.
They have been able to successfully provide vaccines through their drive-thru vaccine mega-events hosted on Saturdays for the thousands of people calling in and making appointments.
There truly are not words sufficient enough for us to say to all of our health care providers to thank them for every bit of blood, sweat and tears that they have put in to keep Hartsville and the surrounding areas safe and healthy during the pandemic. We ask that you honor these heroes by continuing to do your part to slow the spread of COVID-19.
As vaccines are becoming more widely distributed, we are staying hopeful that we will be back to unmasked smiles and hugs (not fist bumps) to our friends and family soon.
We are in this together.