MOMENT WITH THE MANAGER: Heroes go above and beyond

As we begin to turn the page of another month, we are hopeful that the brightest days are ahead for us.

Hartsville has been resilient and cooperative to step up to the challenge of loving one another by doing what is asked to help combat COVID-19. Almost one year ago when shutdowns were announced, we couldn’t have guessed that we could possibly still be discussing masks, social distancing and COVID.

Unfortunately, these are still topics to be discussed, and they are still so very important to the health of our community.

While you might be tired of hearing about taking precautions, I can assure you, no group is more excited to see the end than our local health care workers. Hartsville is blessed to be filled with health care providers who have selflessly and tirelessly served this community during the COVID-19 pandemic above and beyond what many people would have expected them to do.