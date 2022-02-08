Removed slavery backer Calhoun's statue still without a home

Charleston’s City Council appeared to be moving toward a vote on the proposal in December but backed off after criticism and a lawsuit filed by one of Calhoun’s descendants and a descendant of a member of the Ladies Calhoun Monument Association, which raised money to put up the statue in 1898.

The suit filed in January said letting the Los Angeles museum have Calhoun’s statue would “denigrate and demean” him.

It also said the statue was illegally removed under a state law called the Heritage Act, which requires the Legislature to approve moving or tearing down Confederate memorials, war statues and other monuments. The city has said its was within its rights because the statue was not on public property and wasn’t of a historical era covered by the law.

“The Heritage Act requires the city to restore the statue to the place where the city wrongfully took it down. Until the South Carolina Legislature specifically authorizes a move to the state museum or any other site, the city’s actions are blatantly in violation of South Carolina law,” attorney Lauren Martel said in statement.

The city won’t say where the statue is now, citing the need for its protection.