 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Vols top Tigers for Orange Bowl victory

  • Updated
  • 0
APTOPIX Orange Bowl Football

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) runs as Clemson linebacker Wade Woodaz (17) attempts a tackle during the first half of Friday's Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla.

 Lynne Sladky / Associated Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Joe Milton completed 19 of 28 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 6 Tennessee finished off its best season in more than two decades by topping No. 10 Clemson 31-14 in the Orange Bowl on Friday night.

Squirrel White, Bru McCoy and Ramel Keyton had the scoring catches for the Volunteers (11-2), who matched their best record since 2001. Jaylen Wright rushed for 89 yards and Jabari Small had a touchdown run for Tennessee.

Cade Klubnik, making his first start for Clemson, completed 30 of 54 passes for 320 yards with two interceptions. But Clemson (11-3) just kept coming up empty on chances; the Tigers got into Tennessee territory on nine of their first 10 possessions — and turned those trips into only two field goals.

Klubnik ran in from 4 yards out to get Clemson within 21-14 with 10:01 left, but Milton connected with Keyton for a 46-yard score on the next Tennessee possession. The Volunteers intercepted Klubnik on a desperation fourth-down heave about a minute later and the celebration wasn't on yet — but looming.

People are also reading…

Workers began setting up the postgame stage, including the customary oranges that the winning team gets to toss during the trophy ceremony.

And in this very orange Orange Bowl — both teams have it as their primary color — it was the Tennessee hue that was superior.

Milton, the Orange Bowl MVP, opened the scoring with a 16-yard pass to McCoy late in the first, and Small’s 2-yard rush pushed the lead to 14-0 with 9:03 left in the half. The nation's most prolific offense wasn't at its best Friday night — Tennessee led the nation this year in yards and points per game — but it didn't have to be, either.

Clemson got the ball seven times in the first half, getting inside Tennessee territory all seven times and getting to the Vols 25 or better on four occasions.

And somehow, that only added up to three points.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

A field goal was the only first-half success for Clemson. The other six possessions: a stuffed fake field-goal run by Drew Swinney, the son of Clemson coach Dabo Swinney; a punt; three missed field goals by B.T. Potter — the most prolific kicker in school history — and a brutal final drive when Klubnik was tackled on a keeper with 6 seconds left. Clemson was out of timeouts, couldn’t get the field-goal unit on the field and went into halftime trailing 14-3.

Potter opened the second half with a 40-yarder of the no-problem variety — the 73rd field goal of his career, a school record for the Tigers. But White caught a 14-yard pass with 5 seconds left in the third, giving the Vols a 21-6 lead going into the fourth.

THE TAKEAWAY

Tennessee: The Vols traveled well for this game, predictably — and one fan was particularly thrilled. Peyton Manning was on the sideline pregame and had a prime seat for the contest. When he got shown on the in-stadium screens during the second half, he pointed to his Tennessee hat and nodded knowingly as the Vol fans roared.

Clemson: The three big plays that the Tigers will lament aren't hard to identify. The fake field-goal run was one, Klubnik's time-management blunder to end the first half was another, and the third was a decision to go for it on fourth-and-2 from the Vols 31 late in the third. Will Shipley was stopped on a run to the left, and four plays later, Milton found White for the 21-6 lead.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Tennessee may climb a spot or two, depending on what happens in the College Football Playoff games. It’ll be the Vols’ best finish in at least 20 years; they were No. 4 in 2001 and No. 1 in 1998.

Clemson will be part of the final poll for the 12th consecutive year, extending the longest such run in school history. The Tigers were in six straight season-ending AP polls from 1986 through 1991.

UP NEXT

Tennessee: The Vols open next season against Virginia on Sept. 2 in Nashville. It’ll be Virginia’s first game since the shooting that killed three players and led to the cancellation of the Cavaliers’ last two games of 2022.

Clemson: A Week One game against an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent awaits, likely to be announced sometime in January. Clemson’s first nonconference game is set for Sept. 9 against Charleston Southern.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The Savage Truth: Roll over retirement accounts

When to claim Social Security is not a decision to be made based on emotion, such as worrying that you'd better get the money now "while you can." It is not about a bet against your longevity or the full funding of Social Security. Instead, it is a multidimensional calculation.

Police: 2 dead after shooting at NC law firm office

Police in North Carolina say two men are dead after a shooting at a law firm office. The News Argus reports that Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry says officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. Monday and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds. Henry says the officers learned that one of the fatally shot men was the shooter. No other injuries were reported. Representatives of the firm declined to comment. Police identified the men Tuesday as attorney Patrick Thomas White of Raleigh and Francisco Cazarin Sanchez of Greenville. Police say Sanchez fatally shot White, then shot himself.

Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student

Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student

Authorities in Pennsylvania have arrested a suspect in the stabbing deaths of four Idaho students. The chief of police in Moscow, Idaho, said Friday that 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger is a PhD student in the criminology department at Washington State University. The school is only a short drive from the University of Idaho. A law enforcement official says DNA played a key role in identifying Kohberger as a suspect. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students’ home “with the intent to commit murder.”

Man kills wife, himself at Colorado Jehovah's Witnesses hall

Law enforcement officers in suburban Denver say a man killed his wife and then himself at a Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall in Thornton. Authorities say a fire was reported at the hall around 9 a.m. before another caller told police that a man had shot a woman and then himself. Police say the two were married and were former members of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Thornton. A hazmat team was also investigating suspicious devices at the hall. The names of the man and woman were not immediately released.

Leafs fined $100K over traveling

Leafs fined $100K over traveling

NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been fined $100,000 by the NHL for violating the collective bargaining agreement by traveling during t…

Bodies of 2 more recovered after trio falls in Arizona lake

Authorities in northern Arizona have found the bodies of two men a day after they fell through a frozen lake. A woman with them also died. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday that searchers located 49-year-old Narayana Muddana and 47-year-old Gokul Mediseti. They also identified their female companion as Haritha Muddana. Her age was not immediately known. All three of them lived in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler but are originally from India. Deputies at the Forest Lakes Substation responded Monday afternoon to reports that a trio fell while walking on Woods Canyon Lake. Authorities were able to find Haritha Muddana but she was pronounced dead.

Birthdays – Dec. 26

Birthdays – Dec. 26

Singer Abdul “Duke” Fakir of The Four Tops is 87. “America’s Most Wanted” host John Walsh is 77. Keyboardist Bob Carpenter with The Nitty Grit…

3 rescued after helicopter crash near Louisiana oil rig

The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued three people after a helicopter crashed offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. The Federal Aviation Administration says the Bell 206 helicopter crashed around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The Coast Guard said Rotorcraft Leasing Company reported that a company helicopter crashed as it was attempting to land on an oil platform. The Coast Guard says the three occupants of the helicopter were found on a life raft about 30 miles south of the Louisiana coast in Terrebonne Bay. Coast Guard aircraft from New Orleans safely brought them back to land.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert