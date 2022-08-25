Application period opens for GSSM after-school programs

HARTSVILLE -- The South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics is accepting applications for its free after-school programs, SPARK! and ENGAGE.

The two programs provide students with an opportunity to learn more about Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics studies.

Each program is limited to 20 students. Throughout the in-person and virtual classes, students will develop a better understanding of STEM and STEAM subjects as they interact and engage with GSSM students who will serve as instructors and role models.

“SPARK offers a buffet of advanced STEM topics to choose from, while ENGAGE offers a deeper dive into one STEM topic at a time,” Director of STEM Experiences Irene Middleton said. “They both provide opportunities for curious young scholars to explore real-world applications of STEM in ways that can boost their content knowledge and critical thinking skills.

“In both programs, our Govies share their STEM fascinations and unique perspectives while building connections with young program participants. I believe there is always something new to learn and get excited about, which reflects our learning community at GSSM. If you have a middle school student who wants to learn new things, then I hope to see them at one or both programs,” she said.

ENGAGE is an eight-week, after-school engagement offered in-person this fall to sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students.

It’s designed to impact students through an early interest and awareness of STEM studies.

ENGAGE will take place from 4:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday from Sept. 19 through Nov. 9. Three classes will be offered this fall: Mission to Mars, All Girl Web Design and Python.

In total, each class will offer eight sessions of captivating STEM fun. All classes will take place in GSSM’s Duke Energy Center for Science Education & Outreach.

SPARK! is designed to inspire an early interest and awareness of STEAM studies.

In a series of after-school workshops, sixth, seventh, and eighth-graders follow their interests to learn the science or math concepts behind daily questions or curiosities.

Students also will enjoy activities in chemistry, biology, mathematics, physics and more designed for middle school students and taught by GSSM students.

New classes this semester include environmental science, marine biology and psychology. Students can select any or all workshops to attend. This semester, all sessions will be virtual. Sessions will occur on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m., Sept. 13 through Nov. 8.

For more information on GSSM’s Outreach programs, please visit www.scgssm.org/outreach or call 843-383-3901.