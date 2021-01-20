Applications open for Florence Three magnet schools

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Applications are now open for the Florence School District Three magnet schools.

The school district announced Wednesday that applications are open for the Olanta Creative Arts and Science Magnet School for students in Pre-K through sixth grade and applications are open for the J. Paul Truluck Creative Arts and Science Magnet School for students in sixth through 12th grades.

The magnet schools were created as part of a five-year, $9.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Innovation and Improvement for its Project C3 Explores: Colleges, Cultures, & Careers.

Both magnet schools focus on creative arts- and science-themed, project-based, hands-on learning environments designed to foster a range of critical thinking and problem-solving skills through art and science infused learning while exposing students to a wide array of college and career choices. In elementary and middle school, the focus is on exposure to broaden students' experiences and understanding of a wide variety of the arts and sciences.