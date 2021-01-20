Applications open for Florence Three magnet schools

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Applications are now open for the Florence School District Three magnet schools.
The school district announced Wednesday that applications are open for the Olanta Creative Arts and Science Magnet School for students in Pre-K through sixth grade and applications are open for the J. Paul Truluck Creative Arts and Science Magnet School for students in sixth through 12th grades.
The magnet schools were created as part of a five-year, $9.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Innovation and Improvement for its Project C3 Explores: Colleges, Cultures, & Careers.
Both magnet schools focus on creative arts- and science-themed, project-based, hands-on learning environments designed to foster a range of critical thinking and problem-solving skills through art and science infused learning while exposing students to a wide array of college and career choices. In elementary and middle school, the focus is on exposure to broaden students' experiences and understanding of a wide variety of the arts and sciences.
J. Paul Truluck Creative Arts and Science also offers classes such as Advancement Placement, dual-enrollment and other academic opportunities through its partnerships with local colleges and universities as well as the Continuum in Lake City. Both schools have programs and classes for students who have qualified for gifted & talented in the arts as well as academic areas, however, there is not an academic nor artistic entry requirement for either school.
Students are accepted to the two schools based on a lottery system with preference given to students who are zoned within the district and then to students who are zoned outside the district. Every applicant has an equal opportunity to be selected during the lottery process as long as the application is submitted during the lottery application window.
The application window is now open and will remain open through 3:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 5.
The online application is available online at florence3.novuschoice.com/.