FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two people are in custody following a single-vehicle crash on South McCall Boulevard by Florence Regional Airport.
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- Tuesday morning traffic in western Florence County will be difficult as north-bound Interstate 95 traffic has been detoured onto US 76 through Timmonsville.
PAMPLICO, S.C. -- Evelyn Woodberry -- a 60-year veteran educator -- left a legacy that will live long into the future, according to her family. Woodberry, a Pamplico resident, died Dec. 15 in hospice care.
FLORENCE, S.C. – A man could face up to 80 years in jail after allegedly kidnapping a person on Cherokee Road.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person died in an early Christmas Eve crash on Old River Road.
PINEVILLE, N.C. – Florence native, longtime Lake View High School football coach and two-time S.C. Hall of Famer William (Bill) Leonard Pate, …
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Alligator Road widening project is set to be completed in the summer of 2024.
After a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant lost out on a new Audi due to a technicality -- even though she answered the puzzle correctly -- the car company said it would gift her the vehicle instead.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office continue to search for Elizabeth Cecelia Cook. Cook, 13, of Florence was reported missing on Dec. 9. after last being seen at her residence at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 7.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Big games and big crowds. That’s the theme of the Pepsi Carolina Classic, which returns for a 35th edition after the pandemic…