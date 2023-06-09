DARLINGTON, S.C. — Deputy Chief John Shoemake of the Darlington County Fire District has a new partner.

Paige is a dog trained to detect accelerants used in arson. Paige and Shoemake partnered at a training school.

They will be introduced to the public at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the district headquarters, 137 N. Center Road, Hartsville.

Paige was provided to the fire district by the State Farm Arson Dog Program. Since the program began in 1993, it has placed more than 450 dogs in 46 states, three Canadian provinces and the District of Columbia.

Arson dog teams are trained by Maine Specialty Dogs and certified by Maine State Police.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, an estimated 280,000 intentional fires are reported in the United States each year. The association estimates losses at "420 civilian deaths, 1,360 civilian injuries and $1.3 billion in direct property damage."

The association says arson is an underreported crime and the actual numbers are probably much higher for fires and damage.