FLORENCE, S.C. – A new shop will open soon at Magnolia Mall. Style It Williams’ planned opening is May 1 in the location previously occupied by Victoria's Secret.
How many horror stories have you heard about homeowners who want to sue their contractor? These disputes arise for numerous reasons, but in almost all cases it comes down to defective workmanship. Sometimes it’s non-performance, when the contractor vaporizes and stops showing up at the job. In rare cases, it’s actually fraud in which the contractor takes a deposit and disappears.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A three-car crash has left the Martin Luther King Jr. flyover ramp between Lucas and Church streets in Florence closed while Florence Police conduct their investigation.
Q: I am one of three daughters who will inherit our home when our parents pass away. They have a mortgage on the home and some credit card debt. Would it be wise for us to purchase their home before their death, so their mortgage debt is paid off?
EFFINGHAM, S.C. -- A pedestrian was struck and killed while walking on US 52 Sunday.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Julian "Jay" Hinesley has been named the new Chief Executive Officer of MUSC Health’s Florence Division effective mid-May 2021. The Florence Division encompasses MUSC Health Florence Medical Center, MUSC Health Marion Medical Center and their medical practices and affiliates.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Beauty and Beyond Salon and Spa held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday celebrating its opening and membership in the Great…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- An eastern Florence County man is being treated for burns following a Saturday morning incident during which he was set alight.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, young adult deaths have been rare.
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. -- One person died and a second was injured Thursday afternoon in a two-car crash on US 378 at its intersection with SC 51.