Related to this story
Most Popular
Footage of Boumkwo carefully stepping over each hurdle while the other athletes race away ahead of her has since gone viral on social media.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Harold Ellerbee is living his dream and his father's dream -- or at least soon will be if his plans hold.
They were looking for fossils at NY’s Penn Dixie. What they found has shocked the paleontology world
James Hanna and Jonathan Hoag have been picking up rocks at Penn Dixie Fossil Park and Nature Reserve in Hamburg since they were kids. And now…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Hannah Altman was already looking forward to her second year as a golf player at UNC Wilmington. The former Carolina Academy …
FLORENCE, S.C. — Cally Bell was third in last year’s QAT Florence Amateur. He was determined to top that this year at Traces Golf Club.