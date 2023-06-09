Jun 9, 2023 32 min ago 0 1 of 2 Former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is pictured Aug. 10 in Palm Beach, Fla. STEVE HELBER, ASSOCIATED PRESS This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30 shows a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE Related to this story Most Popular Lake City High School to get new $11.3 million football stadium LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City Early College High School will be getting a new $11.3 million football stadium where the school’s track currently sits. $810 million electric car battery factory breaks ground June 7 FLORENCE — The $810 million electric car battery factory that is bringing 1,170 jobs to Florence County will break ground on June 7. Lake City AD Matt Apicella excited about future new stadium LAKE CITY, S.C. − Matt Apicella might be from Ohio, but his heart is in Lake City. And the Lake City High School athletic director’s heart is … Independence Farms becomes newest Florence County park FLORENCE, S.C. — Nearly 500 acres on Lynches River outside Lake City has become the newest Florence County park. USC star Xavier Legette to headline Wilson football camp FLORENCE, S.C. − South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette will headline a free football camp June 17 from 8 a.m.-noon at Wilson High School…