Aug 1, 2023 19 min ago 0 1 of 2 Ben Gallegos sits on the porch of his family's home in the Globeville neighborhood with his dog, Coca Smiles, as the daytime high temperature soars toward triple digits Thursday in north Denver. A shirtless man guides his wheelchair down the bicycle lane along 45th Avenue as temperatures rise toward triple digits July 26 in the Globeville neighborhood of north Denver. DAVID ZALUBOWSKI PHOTOS, ASSOCIATED PRESS Related to this story Most Popular ‘It’s just like magic’: Little-known but efficient, geothermal pumps a different way to heat and cool your house More than one-third of all U.S. energy consumption is from heating and cooling homes and buildings. A major push is now underway to get people… Timmonsville's Jones takes over Trinity Collegiate girls basketball program Former Timmonsville High School standout Antonio "Tony" Jones is taking over the Trinity Collegiate School girls basketball program. Two Florence intersections to get SCDOT scrutiny FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two road project loom large over Florence traffic in the near future, though one is much farther along than the other in the… Five earn Eagle Scout at First Presbyterian's Troop 477 FLORENCE, S.C. -- Five Scouts who have a combined 48 years of scouting experience, most starting as Cub Scouts before joining Scouts BSA, have… HopeHealth announces new board members, officers FLORENCE, S.C. – HopeHealth Board of Directors Tuesday announced the appointment of new officers and three new members for 2023-2024.