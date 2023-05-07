May 7, 2023 39 min ago 0 1 of 2 Laura Basta finished the 5k in 24 minutes and 59 seconds, making her the first women to reach the finish line. CHRISTIAN SMITH PHOTOS, MORNING NEWS Brian Warren finished the 10k in 42 minutes and 10 seconds, putting him first in the race. Related to this story Most Popular Scott Cook no longer East Clarendon A.D., has re-applied to remain football coach TURBEVILLE, S.C. — Scott Cook told the Morning News he was fired from his post as East Clarendon’s athletic director. Mage crosses finish 1st in Kentucky Derby amid 7th death Two more horses died in the hours before Mage crossed the finish line first in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. Court confirms you can fire a terrible employee because she is not a 'good fit' Terrible employees usually create a lot of drama and disruption and sometimes employers feel trapped on whether they can fire them. They can. Three Duke Pee Dee lineworkers headed to international event NEW HILL, N.C. – 30 Duke Energy lineworkers -- three from the Pee Dee -- have secured spots to compete in the International Lineman's Rodeo th… Florence Walmart renovated with new mural, expanded departments FLORENCE, S.C. — The Walmart Supercenter on North Beltline Drive officially “reopened” on Friday after months of renovations.