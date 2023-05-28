May 28, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Stella Miller, veteran and commander of the Veterans Honor Guard, places a few flags at Florence National Cemetery. MATTHEW ROBERTSON PHOTOS, MORNING NEWS Lekesha Richardson stands by while Christian Emmons places flags at markers in Florence National Cemetery. Related to this story Most Popular West Florence's Bennett, Singletary make college picks not long after earning state track titles FLORENCE, S.C. – It’s certainly been quite a few days for Jamari Bennett and Brandon Singletary. Florence One Schools to honor athletic excellence Tuesday FLORENCE, S.C. − It’s time to once again honor the best in athletics from Florence One Schools. After 6 seasons at South Florence, Hyman takes over TCS baseball program DARLINGTON, S.C. – Brandon Hyman has had a front-row seat for what coach Kenny Gray has built with the South Florence High baseball program ev… Chesterfield wins SCHSL's Class 2A state championship COLUMBIA, S.C. — A team of grit. A team of resolve. A team of destiny. Hannah-Pamplico softball hits 4 HRs, earns historic 1st state championship McBEE, S.C. – Home runs, hugs and history made.