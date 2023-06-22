Jun 22, 2023 47 min ago 0 1 of 3 Roger Clinton watches his brother, then-presidential candidate Bill Clinton, on television during the second presidential debate Oct. 15, 1990. MARK J. TERRILL, ASSOCIATED PRESS Billy Carter, younger brother of President Jimmy Carter, talks on the phone Jan. 18, 1977, in Plains, Ga. STF, ASSOCIATED PRESS Alice Roosevelt Longworth leaves a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing March 21, 1937, in Washington. ASSOCIATED PRESS Related to this story Most Popular Trump's promise of payback for prosecution follows years of attacking democratic traditions Donald Trump’s attacks on the justice system after his indictment on federal charges are the latest step in a now eight-year campaign by the f… Lake City police find body while searching for missing person LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Lake City Police out searching for a person reported missing Saturday discovered a body late Tuesday morning. New real-estate firm brings experience, care to Pee Dee FLORENCE, S.C. — PLC Commercial is a newly established real estate and development company founded by veterans of the region’s real estate market. Johnsonville manufacturing warehouse damaged in Friday fire JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. -- A large manufacturing warehouse at PRET Advanced Materials in Johnsonville, the former Wellman plant, was heavily damage… DVD REVIEW: 'Avatar: Way of Water' may play better at home Clocking in at three hours and 12 minutes, the sequel to “Avatar,” the 2009 success, takes too long to get its story going. When it does, we r…