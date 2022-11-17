FLORENCE, S.C. – As fourth-ranked West Florence prepares to play in Friday’s Class 4A lower-state semifinal at No. 2 A.C. Flora, Knights coach Jody Jenerette discussed the challenges of facing the Falcons – especially on their field.

Jenerette talked about Falcons running back Markel Townsend, who rushed for 272 yards and five touchdowns in Saturday’s win over Hartsville. He also talked about West’s past defensive struggles against power-rushing attacks.

But what Jenerette emphasized the most has nothing to do with X’s and O’s.

“Defending power football is about guts. You’ve got to decide you want to stop somebody; you can’t draw a defensive play on the whiteboard to stop that,” Jenerette said. “Our guys are going to have to want to stop power football. We haven’t been great at that, but I think we’ve got a good plan. Hopefully, we’ll show up and execute.”

Friday’s victor plays for the lower-state championship next week against the South Florence-James Island winner. If West and South win, the top-ranked Bruins would host a Nov. 25 rematch of their regular-season finale in which the Bruins won 45-14. But if A.C. Flora and South Florence win, the Falcons host.

While Jenerette praises the Falcons’ rushing attack, he knows West also has its share of offensive strengths in quarterback Deuce Hudson (1,137 yards rushing, 1,395 passing), running back Darren Lloyd (2,135) and receiver Bryson Graves (758).

“They’ve got to make plays; that’s what they’ve done all year,” Jenerette said. “Our offensive line is not getting as much credit this season as they should since we’ve rushed for more than 4,000 yards. We’re getting better every week there. Getting Harrison Brown back from injury, that has helped us as he’s gotten back in shape since he started playing again.”

And in big games West has won, the Knights’ defense and special teams have made big plays.

“That’s kind of our M.O.,” Jenerette said. We’ve got to create turnovers and make something happen on special teams. That’s something we have done. But (A.C. Flora) really doesn’t punt a lot, so I don’t know if we can block any punts. (Kicker Sam Spence) has got to be big for us, and all of our special teams have to be big. We’ve got to find a way.”

But the Knights’ defense will be without one of its star players because linebacker Franklin Emerson is out because of a torn labrum.

Nonetheless, Jenerette thinks West has the ability to keep up with A.C. Flora if Friday turns into a high-scoring contest.

“It’s going to be a situation where we’re probably going to have to outscore them,” Jenerette said. “And we’ve done a pretty good job of scoring points this season.”

After reaching last year’s lower-state final, there’s nothing more the Knights would want than to do it again.

“We love this time of year,” Jenerette said. “We love having the opportunity to practice on Thanksgiving. I think that’s what every team’s goal is. I won’t say we’re getting used to it, but we’re expecting to play next week. The biggest thing is finding a way to win somehow.

“I feel our boys will step up.”