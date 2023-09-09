Attendees of the Women in Commerce luncheon pose for a picture.
CHRISTIAN SMITH PHOTOS, MORNING NEWS
Women looked on as Costa King Cockfield, chief nursing officer of the MUSC Health Florence medical Center, talked about her journey from the tobacco fields to healthcare leadership at the Women in Commerce luncheon on Wednesday.
