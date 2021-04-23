ARTIST SPOLIGHT: Grace Boyle

When New Orleans-based artist Grace Boyle found pleasure in art, it wasn’t just the joy of creating to capture her attention but the actual material she worked with: stone.

Boyle said she believes it was fortune leading her to a piece of Statuario marble. It’s fitting that her first piece depicted lovers’ hands, as it marked the beginning of her love for art, particularly working with her preferred medium of stone.

While Boyle is a trained artist, she actually taught herself how to carve, and says that she can be a bit over the top at times.

Boyle’s 2021 ArtFields competition piece, “An American Life in Five Stills,” is a series of five sculptures, each representing different phases in life from beginning to nearing the end. Clay is the common material in all of the pieces, a unifier, representing that all humans have a commonality. However, each final sculpture has a different material integrated.

“Though there are commonalities in our journeys, there are vast differences as well,” Boyle said, explaining her material choices.

Boyle said she felt vulnerable creating this series of sculptures, as it was a reflection on her own life.