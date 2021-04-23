 Skip to main content
ARTIST SPOLIGHT: Grace Boyle
ARTIST SPOTLIGHT

ARTIST SPOLIGHT: Grace Boyle

'An American Life in Five Stills'

“An American Life in Five Stills” is a series of five sculptures, each representing different phases in life from beginning of life to nearing the end of life.

When New Orleans-based artist Grace Boyle found pleasure in art, it wasn’t just the joy of creating to capture her attention but the actual material she worked with: stone.

Boyle said she believes it was fortune leading her to a piece of Statuario marble. It’s fitting that her first piece depicted lovers’ hands, as it marked the beginning of her love for art, particularly working with her preferred medium of stone.

While Boyle is a trained artist, she actually taught herself how to carve, and says that she can be a bit over the top at times.

Boyle’s 2021 ArtFields competition piece, “An American Life in Five Stills,” is a series of five sculptures, each representing different phases in life from beginning  to nearing the end.  Clay is the common material in all of the pieces, a unifier, representing that all humans have a commonality. However, each final sculpture has a different material integrated.

“Though there are commonalities in our journeys, there are vast differences as well,” Boyle said, explaining her material choices.

Boyle said she felt vulnerable creating this series of sculptures, as it was a reflection on her own life.

“I felt very vulnerable, especially with the first piece in the series, ‘Conception,’ since it was my way of working through thoughts of my narrowing window to have children,” Boyle said. “Because of that vulnerability, I chose to disguise myself as an older male figure. I kept making work that was reflective of my experiences and chose to continue using differing faces to give myself some distance from difficult topics, like midlife and death.”

Boyle said the collection grew beyond her own life experiences. Now, she gets to share her depiction of the human experience with ArtFields, a first for Boyle, who said she was pleasantly surprised by her first acceptance to the festival and competition.

Grace Boyle

Boyle

About this artist

From: New Orleans.

Age: 45.

2021 ArtFields competition title: “An American Life in Five Stills.”

Medium: Ceramic, gypsum cement, resin, wire, paint.

Venue: The House on Church Street.

Voting ID: 216670.

