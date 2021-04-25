ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: Ashton Ludden

There’s a little woolly bully hanging out at ArtFields, alerting attendees of an invasive species, the hemlock woolly adelgids, threatening the lives of hemlock trees in the Northeast and Southeast.
Ashton Ludden, the artist behind “Woolly Bully,” often hikes in forests where the woolly adelgid infests trees. The pest is an aphid-like insect that feeds on the sap of hemlock trees, disrupting nutrient flow and eventually causing the trees to starve, Ludden said.
“Looking out on the mountain ranges, you can often see large areas of dead hemlocks,” Ludden said.
The loss of hemlocks results in drastic, damaging changes in the ecosystem, Ludden said. Hemlocks provide cool micro-climates to trout and cold water species, offer habitat for the endangered Carolina Flying Squirrel, and stabilize shallow soils to protect from erosion. Ludden donates a portion of each sale, a minimum of $10 per print, to the Tennessee Hemlock Conservation Partnership.
“I am hoping to continue making work that informs viewers of local wildlife conservation challenges, in addition to global concerns, in order to help raise awareness and incentive to act on these issues,” Ludden said.
Ludden, a “draftsman at heart,” loves the diverse steps involved in printmaking, the accessibility of being able to offer unique yet affordable artwork, and the historical background of printmaking.
“Printmaking also has a unique history in being a mass communicator of ideas because it existed long before the Internet, computers or photography,” Ludden said. “Its original purpose was to communicate to others and spread ideas. I am wanting to do the same with environmental issues – to inform the people and create awareness.”
While Ludden is keenly inspired by nature and the relationships between species, a job at Trader Joe’s also gives some creative stimulus and continued education in communicating messages. Ludden works for the Knoxville, TN, Trader Joe’s as a sign artist.
“It has been insightful to my personal work through the efforts of getting a message to someone quickly and efficiently,” Ludden said. “No one has attention spans anymore, and it’s the most valuable thing to businesses. So, I take that insight and consider it in my own artwork. How can I get people to pay attention and retain the information I am trying to give them?”
When not in the studio or at work, Ludden enjoys hiking, often in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, and Daniel Boone National Forest.