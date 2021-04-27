ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: Karen and Alexander Rudd

It’s a rare yet delightful experience to collaborate as a mother and son team, said Karen and Alexander Rudd, artists based in Norfolk, Virginia.

Both work in separate studios and excel at different art forms – painting for Karen and sculpting for Alexander – but together they’re able to successfully problem solve, tap into the knowledge base of each other's respective skills and simply have fun together in the creation process. Karen and Alexander share a career, an alma mater (University of New Mexico) and a love, respect and passion for the earth.

The mutual respect for nature inspired the Rudd’s 2021 ArtFields competition piece, “Growing Concern.” Like a flowering vine weaving its way up the posts and awning of the R.O.B. entrance, “Growing Concern,” attracts attendees with its colorful, intricate visual appeal and applicable message. Individual, daily decisions can positively impact the environment on a global scale, Alex said.

“[We were] trying to create some positive reactions to a piece that is laced with environmentalism," Alex said. "I think a lot of times people feel really overwhelmed or futile when it comes to the scale of environmentalism.”