ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: Karen and Alexander Rudd

It’s a rare yet delightful experience to collaborate as a mother and son team, said Karen and Alexander Rudd, artists based in Norfolk, Virginia.
Both work in separate studios and excel at different art forms – painting for Karen and sculpting for Alexander – but together they’re able to successfully problem solve, tap into the knowledge base of each other's respective skills and simply have fun together in the creation process. Karen and Alexander share a career, an alma mater (University of New Mexico) and a love, respect and passion for the earth.
The mutual respect for nature inspired the Rudd’s 2021 ArtFields competition piece, “Growing Concern.” Like a flowering vine weaving its way up the posts and awning of the R.O.B. entrance, “Growing Concern,” attracts attendees with its colorful, intricate visual appeal and applicable message. Individual, daily decisions can positively impact the environment on a global scale, Alex said.
“[We were] trying to create some positive reactions to a piece that is laced with environmentalism," Alex said. "I think a lot of times people feel really overwhelmed or futile when it comes to the scale of environmentalism.”
Plastic bags are part of the vine in the piece, and canvas totes are the flowers. Alex and Karen said it was strategic for them to choose an everyday material in the piece, and they also wanted the piece to be approachable. Alex described the look as “whimsical” with a “vivacious color palette.”
“It’s always important that we think the work is beautiful and maybe even uplifting,” Karen said.
This is the second edition of the Rudd’s installation piece. Due to the nature of installation artwork, there are a series of sculptural problems to solve each time and a varied look depending on the site and the piece’s interaction with architecture. Karen and Alex said they enjoyed working together and setting up the piece during their first visit to Lake City.
“The work looked great we saw coming in,” Karen said. “The work looked contemporary and interesting, and it feels like a really great show to be a part of.”
Karen and Alexander said they were impressed by Lake City’s charm and the cultural investments the community is making.