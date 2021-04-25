ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: Kory Russell

Kory Russell, a painter based in Tennessee, has a goal to create work that speaks to both the artistically inclined and those who do well to draw a stick figure or smiley face.

“I want to bridge this gap between the art world and regular, non-art people,” Russell said. “I just got out of the 4 Bridges Art Festival here in Chattanooga, and I saw a whole range of people coming into my tent. … I just want to walk that fine line between being accessible to everyone without being the pop music of today.”

Russell’s 2021 ArtFields piece, “Rum Runners,” possesses a colorful, visual appeal to the untrained eye coupled with a message that pushes the viewer deeper toward perspective taking. “Rum Runners” is a historical scene from Prohibition. Russell said the painting prompts him to think of how we all see the past.