ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: Kory Russell

Kory Russell, a painter based in Tennessee, has a goal to create work that speaks to both the artistically inclined and those who do well to draw a stick figure or smiley face.
“I want to bridge this gap between the art world and regular, non-art people,” Russell said. “I just got out of the 4 Bridges Art Festival here in Chattanooga, and I saw a whole range of people coming into my tent. … I just want to walk that fine line between being accessible to everyone without being the pop music of today.”
Russell’s 2021 ArtFields piece, “Rum Runners,” possesses a colorful, visual appeal to the untrained eye coupled with a message that pushes the viewer deeper toward perspective taking. “Rum Runners” is a historical scene from Prohibition. Russell said the painting prompts him to think of how we all see the past.
“We color it [the past] in our own way — both metaphorically and literally,” Russell wrote in his artist statement to accompany his work. “Science has shown that our memories are rarely accurate, yet we rely on them to guide us into future decisions, we will argue with those who question our accounts of the past, and even use memories as the ultimate say in who should be incarcerated or exonerated. The past is the only anchor we have to our presence in this world, but it’s faulty; meaning we have no real existential sense of who we actually are.”
While Russell has always had an artistic bent since his early days drawing as a child, he hasn’t always pressed into that gift. After graduating from the University of Georgia with an art degree, he took a 13-year hiatus, he said.
“I finally came back to it (art) after a pretty serious injury and began developing a new style,” Russell said. “That style seemed to finally resonate with people about two years ago.”
Now, Russell gets to share his work with the ArtFields community.
Russell said he is thrilled at the opportunity. Unfortunately, the year 2020 marked a switch from in-person to virtual interaction for many activities, including ArtFields. Russell’s first-time acceptance to ArtFields last year was a distinction, but now he is excited to fully experience the competition and festival and share his work with in-person attendees.