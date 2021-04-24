ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: Wilfred Spoon

Long legs, narrow neck, pterodactyle-like screech — it’s a wonder to watch the great blue heron catch and feast on fish, says South Carolina Lowcountry painter Wilfred Spoon.

The bird with a staggering wingspan and mesmerizing method of swallowing fish certainly captured Spoon’s attention and the attention of ArtFields submission reviewers, landing “Ol’ Cranky,” Spoon’s depiction of a great blue heron, a spot in the 2021 ArtFields competition.

However, Spoon isn’t a stranger to ArtFields. This year marks his sixth time participating in the competition.

Spoon said he gravitated toward artistic pursuits from the time he was child. Maybe he wasn’t the quickest at calculating math problems, but he was quite good at interpreting and visualizing scenes.

“I was always doodling around as a kid,” Spoon said. “A lot of times my parents would put a piece of paper and pencil in my face, probably to keep me occupied and not misbehaving. I found I had a knack for capturing what I saw.”