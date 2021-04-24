ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: Wilfred Spoon

Long legs, narrow neck, pterodactyle-like screech — it’s a wonder to watch the great blue heron catch and feast on fish, says South Carolina Lowcountry painter Wilfred Spoon.
The bird with a staggering wingspan and mesmerizing method of swallowing fish certainly captured Spoon’s attention and the attention of ArtFields submission reviewers, landing “Ol’ Cranky,” Spoon’s depiction of a great blue heron, a spot in the 2021 ArtFields competition.
However, Spoon isn’t a stranger to ArtFields. This year marks his sixth time participating in the competition.
Spoon said he gravitated toward artistic pursuits from the time he was child. Maybe he wasn’t the quickest at calculating math problems, but he was quite good at interpreting and visualizing scenes.
“I was always doodling around as a kid,” Spoon said. “A lot of times my parents would put a piece of paper and pencil in my face, probably to keep me occupied and not misbehaving. I found I had a knack for capturing what I saw.”
Spoon now works primarily with oils as his preferred medium. He enjoys experimenting with colors, manipulating to any shade value and hue he’s looking for. The subjects of his pieces are varied, but he’s always looking for something that captures his mind’s eye and allows him to put a twist on an onlooker’s perspective.
“I like to try to paint from a perspective that you can’t necessarily get from a photograph,” Spoon said. “I want someone to see something that they’re not used to seeing.”
While Spoon isn’t exclusively a wildlife painter, he does gain inspiration and enjoyment from nature. Golf courses are one of the unassuming places of inspiration for Spoon.
“I’m a horrible golfer, but I love golf courses,” Spoon said.
Nature stands out against the landscape of a manicured course. Spoon often takes his camera along to the course, snaps pictures during his visit and later uses the images coupled with his memories as inspiration for his work.
An avid supporter of local art competitions and shows, Spoon said he is looking forward to being in-person again for ArtFields 2021.