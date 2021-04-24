Artists show their thanks to health care workers in ArtFields contest

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Twenty-one artists painted and drew local health care workers during the annual ArtFields Portrait Contest.

“It has been a year,” said Carla Angus, education and program manager for ArtFields. “We’re thankful they have been helping us to get through it, and they are still helping us to get through it.”

During each of the three rounds, artists had an hour to draw or paint a portrait of a model in their preferred medium. Twelve individuals advanced to the second round, and six individuals advanced to the final round.

Lyudmila Tomova won first place, Paul Walters won second place and Carmen Bilton won third place.

Saturday’s event marked Tomova’s second time competing in the ArtFields portrait competition.

“It was amazing,” Tomova said. “I’m very, very grateful, first, to be here, and, second, we artists are really given the opportunity to really show our skills.”

Tomova said having health care workers as the subject for her portraits gave here the extra push to do her best.

The health care workers had to be nominated by members of the community.