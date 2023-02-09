The Pee Dee State Farmers Market is hosting their first free-admission Arts and Crafts Pop Up event on Saturday, Feb 11.

The Pop Up event starts at 10am and ends at 5pm, lasting just a day, instead of the longer events the market has had in the past.

“There will be 32 vendors, along with the additional five that are here year-round. These vendors are all from the Pee Dee area as well. There will also be at least one food truck there, and we are waiting to hear back from another one,” said Bob Sager, the manager for the State Farmers Market.

Admission and parking are free as always for the event. The Market usually is open to cars driving through during the warmer seasons, however, like the Christmas event in the Market, this event will be a walk through, and attendees will need to park outside of the building.

“We don’t really have events in January or February, but we want to. So this event is a test to see how many people will come. The weather this time of year is what keeps people from coming, however even if it is raining, the event will be under a cover. The weather won’t keep us from having the Arts and Crafts pop up,” said Sager.

The event is family friendly, with attendees able to buy artwork and crafts from vendors and local artists. It was created by the Farmers Market and the South Carolina Department of Agriculture to bring more people to the Market in the colder months. With the Plant and Flower Festival being a typical big event in the Spring, they had an event in every month other than the first two of the year.

“We aren’t sure how many people will come, but we are hoping for a good turnout despite the rain we might get,” said Sager.

Sager is looking towards the future for the Market, and wants to have something going on every Saturday after New Years of 2024.