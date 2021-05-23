Ashanti
Ashanti is a sweet sweet girl. She is timid but wants to be your best friend. Her tail never stops... View on PetFinder
Q: I bought a house after a fire. The sale was “as is.” After closing, the seller filed an emergency motion to access the house two times up to two weeks after her move out of the home. The house’s roof is half collapsed, and the home is not safe. I asked the seller to sign a waiver if she gets injured, but the seller refused. How do I handle this situation?
COLUMBIA, S.C. – A Darlington wife called her husband at work and told him to come home, but she wouldn’t tell him why.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Regal Swamp Fox cinema complex in Florence has reopened.
EFFINGHAM, S.C. – The driver who died Saturday in a single-vehicle rollover Saturday afternoon on Allen Road in Effingham has been identified.
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington High School announced this week that James Norris will become the school’s new assistant athletics director.
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Curtis Lee could be labeled a visionary for taking a rundown property just off S.C. 151 on New Market Road and turning it i…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two people were stabbed and two people arrested during a Friday night family gathering on June Lane in Florence.
The families of more than 65 million children will start receiving enhanced child tax credit monthly payments of up to $300 on July 15, the Biden administration announced Monday.
FLORENCE, S.C. — McLeod Regional Medical Center announced its 2021 Nurse of the Year Award recipients on Thursday in a ceremony on the hospital lawn.
EFFINGHAM, S.C. -- Florence County Emergency Management Division Director Dusty Owens has lost track of the number of hurricanes he has seen the county through, but he has likely seen his last.