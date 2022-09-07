 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ASK PAT: Pickle Pasta Salad

Pat Koch

Yesterday I tried a new recipe that I got from my daughter-in-law Kim. It is for Pickle Pasta Salad and it was delicious. Our favorite pickle is the Bread and Butter type so that is what I used, but using either Dill or Sweet pickles would give it a totally different flavor. I was only feeding two people so I made a small amount. If you want to feed more people, double the amounts.

Pickle Pasta Salad

1 ½ cups dry pasta (I used elbow macaroni)

1 cup pickle juice

1 raw carrot, sliced into circles

1 celery rib, diced

2 slices red onion, diced

2 tablespoons pickles, chopped (I used Bread and Butter pickle relish)

2/3 cup block cheese, cubed (I used cheddar)

Dressing:

Heaping ¼ cup mayonnaise

Heaping ¼ cup sour cream

1 -2 teaspoons pickle juice, as needed to thin

Salt and pepper to taste

Cook the pasta according to the package directions. Drain and then soak the pasta in pickle juice for five to 10 minutes. Drain again, saving two teaspoons to thin the dressing with. Add the carrots, celery, onion, pickles and cheese to the pasta and toss. In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise, sour cream and seasonings. Add enough pickle juice to thin to desired thinness. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss well. Serve as a side dish.

Serves: 2 - 3

Source: Personal files of Kim Peterson

