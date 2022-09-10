ASK THE TRAINER: ACL injuries are common in sports

The knee joint is made up of three bones and four main ligaments. The bones of the knee consist of the femur, tibia, and patella.

The four main ligaments are the anterior cruciate ligament, posterior cruciate ligament, medial collateral ligament, and the lateral collateral ligament.

The ligament most commonly injured during sports and activity is the anterior cruciate ligament.

The anterior cruciate ligament, or the ACL, is a ligament inside the knee. This ligament runs diagonally between the femur and tibia. It’s job is to help stabilize the knee by preventing the tibia from sliding too far forward from the femur. It also helps stabilize by preventing too much rotation at the knee joint.

Someone can injure their ACL by being tackled or hit, stopping suddenly while running, changing direction and/or landing incorrectly.

An injury to the ACL can either be a sprain or a complete tear. There are three grades of tears.

A grade one tear means that the ACL has been stretched and has been mildly damaged, but can still stabilize the knee. A grade two tear means the ACL has been stretched and some fiber have been torn. A grade two sprain is commonly referred to as a partial tear. A grade three tear means the ACL has been torn into two different pieces, and is referred to as a complete tear.

There are some signs and symptoms to look for when someone suspects an ACL tear. Many individuals report hearing a pop in their knee.

This does not happen with every tear, so someone should look for other signs and symptoms as well.

Other symptoms of a torn/injured ACL are pain, swelling, loss of range of motion, and the feeling that the knee is going to “give out” while walking. If someone is experiencing these symptoms, it is important to seek out medical care.

When someone goes to see a physician, they can expect to have a physical exam done.

This exam may consist of looking at the knee, testing range of motion, and special tests. Special tests will help the physician determine if further testing is needed.

If the doctor is concerned about the ACL, they will first have the patient get X-rays of their knee. X-rays will make sure that there are no broken bones. If there are no broken bones, then the physician will order a magnetic resonance image, or an MRI. This will allow the physician to see if there is any damage to the ACL. Based on the MRI, the physician will refer the patient for surgery, physical therapy, or a combination of both.

If the ACL is only partially damaged, grade one or two, the physician will likely prescribe physical therapy. In physical therapy, the patient will work to restore full range of motion and strength of the knee joint. This will include stretches and strengthening exercises.

If the ACL is fully torn, the physician will likely prescribe reconstructive surgery. The ACL will not heal on its own, so it will have to be fixed.

Once a patient has reconstructive surgery, they will also go through physical therapy to restore full range of motion and strength of the knee joint.

In certain circumstances, the physician may not prescribe surgery for a fully torn ACL. However, physical therapy will likely be prescribed no matter the severity of the injury.