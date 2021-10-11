Astros dismiss sign-stealing implications by Chisox pitcher

Carlos Rodón is scheduled to start for Chicago, with Game 1 starter Lance Lynn available out of the bullpen. Manager Tony La Russa said Lynn or Lucas Giolito would start a potential Game 5 Wednesday at Houston depending on how things go on Tuesday.

Baker said the Astros were discussing who would get the ball in Game 4. José Urquidy was set to pitch on Monday.

But much of the talk centered on Tepera’s comments. And Houston third baseman Alex Bregman shrugged them off.

“It’s all good,” he said. “We’re focused on winning games. That’s it.”

The Astros put themselves in position to sweep after two impressive victories at Minute Maid Park. But they whiffed 16 times in Game 3 at Guaranteed Rate Field after striking out a combined 16 times in the first two games.

Tepera, who threw two perfect innings, noted the difference following the game.