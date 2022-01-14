Bail denied for man arrested at basketball game

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Bail has been denied for a man arrested on the court during the Wilson-Hartsville basketball game Tuesday evening.
Records of the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center indicate that the bail of Jeremiah Josey, 19, of Hartsville, was denied by a Darlington County magistrate.
Josey is charged with armed robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and a parole violation.
Armed robbery while armed with a deadly weapon is a felony and carries a penalty of between 10 and 30 years in prison. No portion of the minimum 10 years may be suspended.
Kidnapping is a felony and carries a penalty of up to 30 years in prison.
Possession of a weapon during a violent crime is an add-on crime and carries an additional five years in prison.
Josey is accused of being one of two men who robbed a taxi driver of an unknown amount of cash after calling the driver's dispatch office.
He and another male reportedly asked for a ride across the creek, changed the destination, asked the driver if he had change for a $20 bill and then robbed the driver at gunpoint before running into a nearby cemetery.
Josey was located and arrested during the Wilson-Hartsville basktball game Tuesday evening at Hartsville High School.
He was tackled and arrested on the basketball court during Thursday’s Wilson-Hartsville basketball game.
Tracy Myers of the Hartsville Police Department reported he received information from another officer that Josey, who was wanted on a parole violation, was attending the game.
Myers said he met with a school resource officer who had located Josey in the stands at the game and was walking him to the lobby.
“Next thing I knew was I turned around and looked to the court and saw SRO Flowers [the school resource officer] and Det. Winburn on the court floor with the suspect on the floor,” Myers says in his report. “I then went to assist to get him cuffed which they were in the process of doing.”
Myers said that after Josey was handcuffed as he was taken to the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.