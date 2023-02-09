FLORENCE, S.C. — HopeHealth is partnering with the American Heart Association to host a Heart Healthy Barber Shop Tour, with the first stops on Saturday in Florence and Lake City.

In Florence, the tour will be from 10 till noon at Thompson’s Barbershop, 218 N. Dargan St.

In Lake City the event will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at Joe’s Barber Shop, 100 W. Main St.

The goal of this partnership is to inform men of their blood pressure levels and educate them on ways they can successfully manage their blood pressure. The American Heart Association will be providing blood pressure information as well as a free lunch for the first 30 participants at each location.

HopeHealth will be providing blood pressure screenings and will give away 10 blood pressure monitors at each location. To keep this initiative moving forward in each community, the participating barbershops will also receive a free blood pressure monitor and training on how to correctly check their customers’ blood pressure.

While Florence and Lake City are the first stops on this tour, other locations will include Manning and Orangeburg. Participants needing a health care home will also have the opportunity learn how to become a patient with HopeHealth.

For questions or more information, email mhanna@hope-health.org or call 843-432-2959.