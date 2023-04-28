Beth King has had a long and diverse nursing career. After graduating from Florence-Darlington Technical College in 2003, she joined the McLeod Regional Medical Center team as a nurse in the Cardiac Unit. She transferred to McLeod Health Dillon in 2005 to work in the Intensive Care Unit. She remained in Dillon until 2013, when she left briefly to care for Hospice patients, but returned to Dillon the following year to work in the Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit. She shifted to Case Management work in the McLeod Health Dillon Emergency Department in 2021. This May marks 20 years she has worked with McLeod Health.

Beth chose to become a nurse because she has always had patience for the sick and felt that it was her calling from God. “My eldest brother is mentally and physically handicapped, and I have helped care for him since I was old enough to do so. He has been my greatest inspiration as a nurse, yet I have thousands of patients and co-workers combined who have continually inspired me throughout my career.” Her work accolades include a McLeod Merit Award, the Palmetto Gold Award, McLeod Dillon Nurse of the Year for four years, and she was also voted Dillon County Nurse of the Year in The Dillon Herald.

“Nursing is rewarding for so many reasons,” Beth declares. “Nurses not only help sick people get better, but we also have the privilege of comforting patients and their families during some of the darkest days of their lives. We can also align them with the resources they need to live a more fulfilled life.

“I find my purpose in nursing through my faith in God,” Beth adds. “My purpose each day is to be a light to the world and a positive influence on those in my path. Being a nurse is truly an honor, and serving as an encourager and positive resource to those in their greatest time of need is still very humbling after 20 years.”