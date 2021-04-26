Betty
FLORENCE, S.C. – A new shop will open soon at Magnolia Mall. Style It Williams’ planned opening is May 1 in the location previously occupied by Victoria's Secret.
Wondering how to begin decluttering your home? Here’s how to tackle the toughest areas of your house.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A three-car crash has left the Martin Luther King Jr. flyover ramp between Lucas and Church streets in Florence closed while Florence Police conduct their investigation.
Pee Dee Baseball and Softball STATS
FLORENCE, S.C. – Beauty and Beyond Salon and Spa held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday celebrating its opening and membership in the Great…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Julian "Jay" Hinesley has been named the new Chief Executive Officer of MUSC Health’s Florence Division effective mid-May 2021. The Florence Division encompasses MUSC Health Florence Medical Center, MUSC Health Marion Medical Center and their medical practices and affiliates.
Corey Dixon, Randy Godbold, and Toney Moore file paperwork indicating Florence County Council seat runs
FLORENCE, S.C. – Three people have filed paperwork indicating runs for the soon-to-be vacant Florence County Council District 6 seat. Corey Dixon, Randy Godbold, and Stoney Moore have filled paperwork with the South Carolina Ethics Commission.
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. -- One person died and a second was injured Thursday afternoon in a two-car crash on US 378 at its intersection with SC 51.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person is dead following an early Friday morning Florence County shooting.
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- One person died and a second person was injured in an early morning head-on collision on US 76.