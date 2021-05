Mother's Day racing is back today at Darlington Raceway for only the second time since the track opened in 1950. The first time was in 2007. The Goodyear 400, which starts at 3:42 p.m., will be NASCAR's eighth race on Mother's Day. Read all about it, starting on Page B1. See coverage of Saturday's Xfinity race on Page B3. See much more at SCNow.com.