Billy Graham: My Answer

Q: So much is said these days about “believing the science.” I am an educator but I think people are confused when hearing this because in recent months science has not been absolute in its analysis of a virus that doesn’t seem to go away. I am not sure if science is to blame or the people that rely on the science?

— S.A.

A: Society puts a great deal of hope in technological progress and science is learning to control just about everything but man. More important than electricity, technology, and medicine are the issues of the heart. Solve the problems of hate, lust, greed, and prejudice — which produce social strife and ultimately war — and the world would be a different place.

Our future is threatened by many dangers, but they all stem from the heart. Greater than the enemy outside is the enemy within — sin. No matter how advanced its progress, civilizations that neglect its spiritual and moral life will eventually disintegrate. This is the history of mankind, and it is our problem still today. Science cannot change the seasons, the rising of the sun, or the setting of the moon. Nor can man’s knowledge change human nature. When doubt reigns, faith cannot abide. Where hatred rules, love is crowded out.

Much of the world in search of knowledge ignores God. Today we have more knowledge than at any other time in history. In seconds our computers can call up information about a topic that took years to collect. We are the most informed people in the history of civilization — and yet the most confused. Though our heads are crammed with knowledge, our hearts are empty. But where man has failed, God has succeeded. Keep His Word at the center of your life and remember what the Bible says, “The fear [reverence] of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge” (Proverbs 1:7).

This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.