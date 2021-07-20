Billy Graham: My Answer

Imagine we hike a path never traveled and come to a fork in the trail. Which path is right? Both lead somewhere – but which one will lead to the right destination? One path appears wider and easier to travel and apparently used by more people, so we conclude it must be the right way. Then another hiker approaches and we may ask which road would he or she take? Without hesitation the hiker points to the lesser path traveled and waves us onward, “I’ll lead you to your destination.” Then we ask: “How do you know this is right?” The hiker answers: “Because I cut this pathway from start to finish. In fact, I’m headed that way myself, and I’ll walk with you so you won’t get lost.”