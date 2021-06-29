Billy Graham: My Answer

Q: I live alone and figure it’s better not to bother anyone. I don’t mind helping others, but I don’t want anyone to pry into my life. Is this wrong?
— U.N.
A: While there are some who keep private thoughts to themselves, whether painful or joyful, we are created to need others in our lives. There was a popular song years ago that included the lyric, “People who need people.” But more than that, we need Jesus Christ in our lives.
It pleases God when He sees mankind reach out to others in need. There is an old saying, “No man is an island.” The Lord intends for people to have fellowship, to challenge and help one another. He gave us relationships to bring us joy.
When we are comforted and encouraged by the Lord, He expects us to do the same for those who cross our paths. Christ left us an example to “follow His steps” (1 Peter 2:21). Humanity cries out for comfort in sorrow, light in its darkness, peace in its turmoil, rest in its weariness, and healing in its sickness and diseases.
Ask God for help in communicating His comfort to those who need support. Point them to the God of all comfort through His word – the Bible. We are told in this great library of books that He is a refuge for the oppressed (Psalm 9:9), and ever-present help in trouble (Psalm 46:1), and His promises give life (Psalm 119:50).
Ask the Lord to make you a blessing to others. Many times this is most evident when we share some of our own struggles and testify to how God helps us through. Our own witness of Christ meeting our needs speaks to those who need a tender touch from the Savior.
This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.