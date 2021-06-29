Billy Graham: My Answer

Q: I live alone and figure it’s better not to bother anyone. I don’t mind helping others, but I don’t want anyone to pry into my life. Is this wrong?

— U.N.

A: While there are some who keep private thoughts to themselves, whether painful or joyful, we are created to need others in our lives. There was a popular song years ago that included the lyric, “People who need people.” But more than that, we need Jesus Christ in our lives.

It pleases God when He sees mankind reach out to others in need. There is an old saying, “No man is an island.” The Lord intends for people to have fellowship, to challenge and help one another. He gave us relationships to bring us joy.

When we are comforted and encouraged by the Lord, He expects us to do the same for those who cross our paths. Christ left us an example to “follow His steps” (1 Peter 2:21). Humanity cries out for comfort in sorrow, light in its darkness, peace in its turmoil, rest in its weariness, and healing in its sickness and diseases.