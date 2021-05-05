Billy Graham: My Answer

Q: It’s hard to stand by and watch my friend unravel his life because of seeking pleasure instead of living responsibly; he’s hanging out with the wrong crowd. I’ve tried to warn him about the destruction that’s ahead because he says it is better than being lonely. Why can’t he see that he is headed for the worst kind of loneliness?

— D.P.

A: Many people brag about the good times they have knowing down deep they are living a life of sin. The Bible says there is a certain pleasure in sin but it’s short-lived and fatal. Some try to shut out the truth by surrounding themselves with like-minded people. But the day is coming when every human being will stand alone before Almighty God. That will be the climax of aloneness. For all of these who travel the pathway of sin, there is an engulfing isolation. Sin eventually leads to darkness.

History reveals this penetrating truth. The story is told of the fatal duel between Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr. Even before the fatal shot was fired and the bloody deed was done, Burr felt the loneliness of his sin. In a few hours, he was to be a fugitive from the sudden and deep abhorrence of his fellow citizens. His political career was gone forever, and his great ambitions were wrecked.

Every sin a person deliberately clings to is a mighty power that leads to loneliness. The greatest thing Christians can do is live the truth of Christ before the world and pray for the lost, that they will respond to the Holy Spirit of God drawing them to the foot of the cross where sin is forsaken and Christ’s salvation received. The Bible says, “I will strengthen you, yes, I will help you” (Isaiah 41:10). The Savior of the world empowers belief in Him to overcome sin that besets the human race.

This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.