Billy Graham: My Answer

Q: I grew up hearing that the world was the devil’s kingdom, but only in recent months have I come to see the truth of this viewpoint. If people were more aware of the devil’s worldly power instead of thinking of him as a cartoon character, wouldn’t it cause more people to consider the truth of Scripture that identifies him as the prince of this world?

— S.T.

A: Satan is a mighty prince with hosts of demons at his command, and he has set up his kingdom on Earth. His power and position are revealed in the Holy Scriptures. Confusion about the personality of the devil has resulted in large measure from the caricatures of him that became popular during the Middle Ages. To allay their fear of the devil, people tried to laugh at him and pictured him as a foolish, grotesque creature with horns and a long tail. They put a pitchfork in his hand and a feeble-minded leer on his face, and then proclaimed: “Who’s afraid of a ridiculous figure like this?”