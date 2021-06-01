Billy Graham: My Answer

Q: Does God speak to people who do not believe in Him?
– U.S.
A: God speaks in many ways and to many people. God speaks to us in nature. When He created the heavens and the earth, He gave us an incredible, complex, beautiful, and orderly universe. “For since the creation of the world His invisible attributes are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made” (Romans 1:20).
God speaks to the whole world and commands all men to repent and be saved (Acts 17:30).
God spoke clearly to the authors of His Scripture and made it clear that He was speaking to them and through them. More than 3,000 times they said, “Thus saith the Lord” or its equivalent.
God also speaks through His Son, Jesus Christ, who is revealed for us in the pages of the Bible.
He is the Word of God incarnate (Hebrews 1:2), and He speaks to us by the Holy Spirit. This may be the “still small voice” of the conscience that will not let us go until we do what is right – or it may be a loud, clear conviction of what God wants us to do. We must never silence that inner voice. We must check what we believe it is saying against the Scriptures to be sure that inner voice is true to God’s Word – and then we must obey, “heeding the voice of His word” (Psalm 103:20).
God desires to have a relationship with mankind and, to those who belong to Him, He speaks through His holy Word. And because “all Scripture is given by inspiration of God” (2 Timothy 3:16), we are taught what is right and wrong. God’s purpose is to train us in His righteousness. We must not let anything or anyone take the place of the Bible to guide our lives.
This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.