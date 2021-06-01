Billy Graham: My Answer

Q: Does God speak to people who do not believe in Him?

– U.S.

A: God speaks in many ways and to many people. God speaks to us in nature. When He created the heavens and the earth, He gave us an incredible, complex, beautiful, and orderly universe. “For since the creation of the world His invisible attributes are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made” (Romans 1:20).

God speaks to the whole world and commands all men to repent and be saved (Acts 17:30).

God spoke clearly to the authors of His Scripture and made it clear that He was speaking to them and through them. More than 3,000 times they said, “Thus saith the Lord” or its equivalent.

God also speaks through His Son, Jesus Christ, who is revealed for us in the pages of the Bible.